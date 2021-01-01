Greenington Park Avenue Dresser - Color: Brown

The Park Avenue Dresser by Greenington is a handsome addition to spaces. Beautifully finished on all sides, this sophisticated piece is constructed from earth-friendly bamboo and has a sleek, modern silhouette. Providing four drawers worth of space, this double dresser has a craftsman-built frame, and each drawer uses English dovetail joinery, under-mounted, soft-close glides, and a slim, steel drawer pull. Easily opening and closing, the drawers of this piece and spacious top help organize rooms and offer an area to display decor and lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Ruby. Finish: Matte Black