This glass table offers a truly unique design that will highlight any room. The designer frame and glass top will lighten up any space. This table combines a clear glass top with a Z-shaped frame to provide a contemporary look that's sure to tie any trendy room's presentation together. The surface area serves as a convenient space for holding belongings or displaying magazines, newspapers, and brochures. Meanwhile, its compact construction allows it to fit perfectly between sofas and loveseats, or in corners of rooms. The glass also offers a distinct, upscale look, and is tempered for superior strength to ensure it won't break even after heavy-duty use. Keep this piece looking great with a water-based cleaner. Flash Furniture Park Avenue Clear/Silver Glass End Table in Gray | 889142219019