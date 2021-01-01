From steve silver

Steve Silver Park Avenue 2-Seat Grey Vinyl Power Reclining Loveseat Console

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Move up in style with the Park Avenue Power Reclining Collection from Steve Silver Company. Upholstered in a durable leather-look vinyl with quilted seat and back accents and striking satin nickel nail head trim enhancing the front arms. The loveseat includes a console with two drink holders and hidden storage for storing remotes. The control panel has a USB port for easy recharging and a home button to return to original position. Color: Grey vinyl.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com