Steve Silver Park Avenue 2-Seat Grey Vinyl Power Reclining Loveseat Console
Move up in style with the Park Avenue Power Reclining Collection from Steve Silver Company. Upholstered in a durable leather-look vinyl with quilted seat and back accents and striking satin nickel nail head trim enhancing the front arms. The loveseat includes a console with two drink holders and hidden storage for storing remotes. The control panel has a USB port for easy recharging and a home button to return to original position. Color: Grey vinyl.