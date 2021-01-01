Kingston Brass Paris Single Hole Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet in Matte Black

Crafted to bring aesthetic beauty alongside exceptional performance, the feature of porcelain lever handles and rounded architecture solidifies pristine refinement in this faucet. 1-hole bathroom faucets provide a more streamlined look. Also, they will allow your bathroom to appear more spacious with the limited counter space they require. The Paris 1-hole 1-handle bathroom faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium matte black finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Embolden your home ensemble with the addition of this exquisite fixture. A matching finish drain is also included.