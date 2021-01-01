From safavieh
Safavieh Paris Shag 11 x 15 Ivory Indoor Solid Area Rug Polyester in Off-White | SG511-1212-1115
Advertisement
Plush and luxurious, Paris Shag Rugs evoke the understated elegance of French Modern style. The flowing textures and rich tonal colors of Paris Shags impart glamorous drama and dimension on room decor. Hand-tufted using soft synthetic yarns for a cushioned feel underfoot and long lasting beauty. Safavieh Paris Shag 11 x 15 Ivory Indoor Solid Area Rug Polyester in Off-White | SG511-1212-1115