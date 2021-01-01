Distinguished for their stately configuration and artsy architecture, freestanding tub faucets are the perfect fixture for any contemporary home to both complement a freestanding tub and act as a beautiful ornamental piece in your bathroom. As the perfect accompaniment to your tub, the Paris freestanding tub faucet with hand shower will surely complete your refined bathroom decorum with the help of its premium, glistening polished chrome finish and hand shower. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product. Kingston Brass Paris Polished Chrome 1-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | WLKS8131DPL