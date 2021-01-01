Trademark Fine Art 'Paris Nouveau Menu' Canvas Art by Vintage Apple Collection

Artist: Vintage Apple CollectionSubject: PeopleStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a woman on the left side of the frame next to text.These posters got their start in the late 1800s when brands hired artists and illustrators to create their ads and announcements for various products such as chocolates, alcohol, soap, or cigarettes. This was the time when the development of mass printing emerged and this new technology allowed for low-cost reproductions with vibrant colors. These works on posters became more affordable than original art and grew in popularity. This new industry attracted many aspiring artists looking to generate revenue from their work. The commercial success of these posters began the trend of the vintage poster, which has continued into the 21st century.