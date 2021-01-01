From crystorama
Crystorama Paris Market 16-in Antique White Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | 5316-AW
The Paris Market collection offers a casual yet elegant aesthetic with every fixture. The hand painted frame features a vintage, distressed look, perfect for a modern farmhouse light fixture adding character and style to a room. The Paris Market is ideal for coastal, industrial, and transitional interiors.