Mohawk Home Paris Damask Charcoal 5 ft. x 8 ft. Floral Area Rug, Grey

From Prismatic's Paris Damask collection, this cut pile area rug exudes stylish simplicity. A bold base of smoky charcoal is enhanced by a striking beige pattern, creating an opulent look. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Color: Grey.