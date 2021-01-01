Lush Decor Paris Bonjour Cotton Shower Curtain, 72" x 72", Black & White

Bring the elegance and romance of Paris to your bathroom with this beautifully decorated shower curtain. Top to bottom you will find unique designs of the Eiffel Tower, Moulin Rouge, a café setting and even a few familiar French sayings. Measuring 72 inches on each side, this curtain will fit in nearly any bathroom. This shower curtain is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, which means the fabric, dyes and all components have been tested in an independent laboratory and certified against a list of more than 350 harmful substances. Machine washable. Please refer to the product labels for full care instructions.