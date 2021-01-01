Paris Backlit Vanity Mirror

This 24V super bright and dimmable LED illuminated and backlit mirror adds brilliance and style to any bathroom decor. You'll love the many features and classic shape of this beautiful mirror. Can be placed vertically or horizontally. Perfect for applying make up, blow drying hair, shaving, washing or just for a new fashionable look to your home. Also looks great in any restaurants, spas, retail outlets, bars, commercial offices and hotels. Rectangle Vanity Mirror must be hard wired and installed to on and off switch. Works with most dimmer switches. Professional electrician suggested for installment.