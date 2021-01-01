Rosalind Wheeler 'Parfum I' By Danhui Nai Canvas Wall Art

"Parfum I" by Danhui Nai. Danhui Nai was born in mainland China with her sculptor father and painter mother, whom both taught and supported her budding artistic skills. From an artistic household, she studied interior design in Paris and New York. Nai has experience in textiles and is classically trained in California. Her signature skills are in gouache where she uses layering techniques to apply color. But Nai is not shy in other painting media such as acrylics, oils, and tempera, to create beautiful, on-trend artwork. Dimensions: 37"W x 1.5"L x 37"H