From perfumer's choice
Perfumer's Choice | Natalie | Parfum De Toilette | Spray for Women | Oriental Floral Scent | 1.7 oz
Advertisement
A blend of red fruits, iris, cedar wood, amber, woody, gourmand, and vanilla Top Note: Red Fruits, Iris | Middle Note: Floral, Cedarwood | Base Note: Amber, Woody, Vanilla High quality, long-lasting fragrances; we give a 6 hour guarantee We proudly represent the finest quality perfume oils always offered at the lowest possible price All of our fragrances are MADE IN ENGLAND, to an exceptional standard; This is an authentic product backed by its original manfuacturer