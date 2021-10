More than anything else, area rugs are art for your floors: They create the mood of your decor, guide the layout of your furniture, and establish a color scheme to follow (or rebel against). A new rug can, and will, dramatically change a room – the fun part is picking the one you love! This one, for example, is made in Turkey and features a vibrant abstract design pattern. Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 14'10"