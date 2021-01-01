From cyan design
Pardo Wall Décor
Advertisement
Features:Graphite finishColor: GraphitePrimary Material: Wrought IronPrimary Material Details: Wood Species: Style: Modern & ContemporarySubject: Abstract and geometricTotal Number of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulb Color: Power Source: Animated Lighting: Country of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySet: NoOrientation : Horizontal OnlyShape: Novelty PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Pardo Wall DecorSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Extends 4" from the wallOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 22.5" W x 4" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 25" H x 32" W x 4" D): 25Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 33" H x 43" W x 4" D ): 33Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 22.5" W x 4" D): 22.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 25" H x 32" W x 4" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 33" H x 43" W x 4" D ): 43Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 25" H x 32" W x 4" D): 4Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 33" H x 43" W x 4" D ): 4Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 22.5" W x 4" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 22.5" W x 4" D): 4.55Overall Product Weight (Size: 33" H x 43" W x 4" D ): 13.6Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Largest Dimension (Size: 33" H x 43" W x 4" D ): 43Assembly:Warranty: Size: 25" H x 32" W x 4" D