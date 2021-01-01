Leifheit Parat Royal Wall Mount Kitchen Wrap and Paper Towel Holder

The Parat Royal kitchen wrap dispenser by LEIFHEIT is a sleek, low profile, reliable kitchen wrap dispenser. A perfect addition to any practical and organized kitchen. In addition to serving as a handy paper towel roll holder, the dispenser includes two sealed compartments designed to hold standard rolls of aluminum foil, cling wrap, wax paper or other comparable rolled kitchen wraps. Each compartment features a sliding module with a safe and fully enclosed razor cutter. To operate, simply pull out the length of foil or cling wrap you need and slide the cutting tool from one side to the other; no irritating wrinkles or bunching. Unlike the flimsy sawtooth blade glued to the foil or cling wrap box, these razor cutters provide a straight and reliable cut every single time with no hassles and no wasted materials. This kitchen wrap dispenser will not only free up valuable space in your cabinets and pantries, it will increase efficiency by keeping your most used kitchen wraps within arms reach, yet out of the way, at all times. The holder is made of stainless steel and sturdy black ABS plastic, and is designed to fit perfectly with any kitchen decor. It mounts flush and securely to the wall with only basic tools and all mounting hardware is included. This Leifheit kitchen wrap dispenser measures 14.75 inches across, 10 inches tall, and 4.25 inches deep and the paper towel holder and roll compartments are designed to fit most any standard sized products.