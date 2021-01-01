Paper towel holder with two side bars providing resting point for end of rollPaper towel holder; holds standard and jumbo rollsSturdy, durable wire constructionSize: 5-3/4 inch diameter base x 1-1/4 inch heightHand wash; towel dry For over 200 years the Pfaltzgraff brand has been associated with the highest quality ceramic products available for the home. The company grew from a modest-size pottery shop that produced simple earthenware, salt-glazed stoneware crocks and even flower pots into one of the best known designers and marketers of dinnerware, drinkware, ceramic accessories, giftware, flatware and other products. Pfaltzgraff has a long-standing tradition of excellence in craftsmanship, quality and service. Today, like never before and like nowhere else, this tradition extends to the finest, widest variety of home products available in the best home brands. This commitment to being responsive to its customers, and to adapting its products and policies to their ever-changing needs, has enabled Pfaltzgraff to prosper for almost two centuries.Pfaltzgraff Paramount Satin Stainless Steel Wire Paper Towel Holder: 5173008