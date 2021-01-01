Parallel Glass Square LED Multipoint Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0042-09-BS-CG-C01-L3)

The showstopping Parallel Glass Square LED Multipoint Pendant Light features a cluster of twelve cascading LED panels of sparkling kiln-fused glass. This stylish well balanced fixture offers a translucent colorful effect when lit and is available in several granite shades. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this linear suspension light looks best in modern living rooms, dining areas and corridors. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver