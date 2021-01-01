Parallel Glass Round LED Multipoint Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0042-05-BS-BG-C01-L1)

The showstopping and sophisticated Parallel GlassRound LED Multipoint Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio features a stunning cluster of floating LED panels of sparkling kiln-fused glass. This stylish fixture offers a well-balanced design like flowing water and showcases a colorful translucent effect when lit. The finish is environmentally responsible, VOC-free, and powder-coated. Works well in both personal and public settings, this linear suspension light looks best in modern living rooms, dining rooms, and hallways. Each of the pendants' heights is individually adjustable. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Silver. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver