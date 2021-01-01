From safavieh
Safavieh Paradise Masul 4 x 6 Ivory Indoor Geometric Oriental Area Rug in Off-White | PAR11-606-4
Rich and textural, the Paradise Rug Collection displays a myriad of beautiful raised designs, accentuated in a plush cut pile lending artful dimension to it's chenille loop pile ground. Power-loomed in Belgium, these high style rugs are crafted of organic viscose yarns for the lustrous sheen of finely woven silk carpets.