Clothes And Accessories For Parachuting Parachute Saying: I Jump Out of Airplanes Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

For everyone who likes to do skydiving - also perfect as a voucher for a skydive, whether alone or as a tandem jump: I jump out of airplanes. Best leisure time idea. Also a great idea for family and friends - dad, mom or daughter and son. Or your club colleague or best friend. what do you do on your vacation? Great for skydivers and teachers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only