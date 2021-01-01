Parachute California King Down-Alternative Mattress Pad

Add a lofty layer of softness to your bed while protecting your mattress with this down-alternative mattress pad. Wrapped in pure cotton sateen, the ultrafine hypoallergenic microfiber fill offers the fluffiness and insulation of natural down. The double-stitched construction ensures the filling stays in place, while the elastic hem holds the pad firmly on your mattress.Introducing our new collaboration with Parachute, the home lifestyle brand known for its laid-back California vibe. We're big fans of Parachute's responsibly sourced, luxe-casual approach to bedding and bath. 100% hypoallergenic microfiber fill 100% sateen cotton shell Elastic hem Double-stitched construction Accommodates mattresses and toppers up to 18 deep Dry clean or machine wash delicate, tumble dry low Use wool dryer balls instead of dryer sheets Made in USA of domestic and imported materials