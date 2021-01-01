PapyHall Marble Case for 2012/2013/2014/2015 Release MacBook Pro 15 inch Retina Display (No CD-ROM/Touch) Model: A1398 Marble Indigo

The case ONLY Fits for 2012/2013/2014/2015 Mac book Pro 15 inch with retina display model: A1398. Please kindly check the model number 'Axxxx' on the back of the Mac book before you purchase. Rubberized foam feet let you type securely on a hard surface without slipping. Two-piece, lightweight, snap-on protective rubberized hard shell for Apple Mac book. The use of plastic manufacturing, Protects your Mac book from collision, scratches, dints, scrapes. Fully access to all buttons and features, plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.