Hardware Resources PAPL-12-L Paint Grade Pressed Left Onlay with Acanthus Styling 4-1/2"H x 3-3/4"W x 5/16"D Natural Rubberwood Millwork Onlays

PAPL-12-L Paint Grade Pressed Left Onlay with Acanthus Styling 4-1/2"H x 3-3/4"W x 5/16"D Natural Rubberwood Millwork Onlays
Hardware Resources PAPL-12-L Paint Grade Pressed Left Onlay with Acanthus Styling, 4-1/2"H x 3-3/4"W x 5/16"D Features:Apply your choice of wood stainElegantly carved from premium quality woodThis onlay is left facingCovered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaserSpecifications:Height: 4-1/2"Width: 3-3/4"Depth: 5/16"Product Variations:PAPL-12-L (This Model): Left Onlay, 4-1/2" Tall x 3-3/4"W x 5/16"DPAPL-12-R: Right Onlay, 4-1/2" Tall x 3-3/4"W x 5/16"D Natural Rubberwood