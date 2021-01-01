Papillon Pendant Light by Forestier - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (20782)

The Papillon Pendant Light from Forestier brings a dose of emotion and beauty to the space. Designed by Elise Fouin in 2015, this piece uses painted iron metal to form three shades with distinct shapes, each layered over the previous one. A single bulb rests within the center, emitting a clean and bright glow that enhances the allure of this piece as it establishes a welcoming and relaxing ambiance in the space. Protecting the core values of yesteryear while embracing those of tomorrow. It was a topiary which provided the inspiration for the adventure which sprang from Bernard Forestiers passion for French style gardens. His passion for beautiful things was matched only by his love of the materials to be worked. This creative spirit flew in the face of existing traditions and saw the botanical arts being introduced into the home, including the creation of woven metal wire items to present new designs which were always lightweight and well structured; combining poetry with humor. Over time, Forestier made a name for itself thanks to its quest for providing a fragile balance between nature and design including the elegance of its pure styling and its preference for raw, authentic materials enhanced by the work of craftsmen.Ten years after it was founded, the company changed direction following the death of Bernard Forestier. This change saw the company focusing increasingly on luxury and natural items, shapes became increasingly sophisticated, with an increasing focus on lighting and color without losing that distinctive quality conveyed by the craftsmen's skills. The challenge was to forge the future without renouncing the past; to strengthen the identity and power of the brand, marking out its unique place while also finding new roads ahead. Forestier successfully reinvented itself as a creative and poetic brand, with design, nature and raw materials as its watchwords. Shape: Cone. Color: Blue. Finish: Blue and Green with White