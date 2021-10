Artstraws are paper straws used for engineering and construction, as well as arts and crafts projects. Artstraws can easily be combined with glue, or simply pinching and threading it into another Artstraw. No connectors are needed. Artstraws measure 15.5 inches long and 6mm thick. Each pack includes 900 Artstraws and two instruction books, one for arts and crafts and one for design and technology. Artstraws Paper Tubes, Thick, White, 6mm, 900 Count | CK-9031