Paper Screen Protector for iPad 8th/7th Generation 10.2 inch 2020/2019 iPad, Drawing Writing Feel Paper, Anti Glare Scratch Resistant Matte Film.

CompatibleCompatible with ipad 10.2 inch(2019 model). Suitable for iPad models: A2197 / A2200 / A2198. Perfectly compatible with the Apple Pencil or Other Active Stylus Pens. Feels Drawing On PaperPaper texture made of special materials. Make your drawing and writing feel as if you are on real paper Anti-GlareThe frosted surface texture has strong resistance to light reflection, and can be viewed and read normally even in the sun Scratch ResistantThe hard coat treatment of a pencil hardness of 3H can prevent the surface of the film from being scratched Easy To InstallFull AB Glue design, one-push super easily installation, Bubble-free, Dust-free, fingerprint-free, case friendly.(Package with install video YouTube link. We promise to replace the new product for free due to the damage caused by the installation)