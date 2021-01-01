From gracie bone china

Gracie Bone China Pansy Teapot & Lid

$39.99 on sale
($41.99 save 5%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Teapot & Lid in the Pansy pattern by Gracie Bone China. Purple&White Flowers,Fluted,Gold Trim 5

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com