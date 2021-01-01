Paniz Daybed

This Sweat Metal Daybed is designed for support, space-saving and easy use. This multi-functional daybed that comes in a beautiful white finish serves well as a bed or a sofa. It is designed to fit in any space which is an ideal piece for a smaller home. Manufactured from premium quality steel, the daybed has enough weight capacity for any kind of mattress currently in the market. No wood slat or mattress box required and it can be used directly with any mattress. This daybed features 15" clearance under the platform where you can put storage boxes to save you some space in the room. The frame supports any twin size mattress. The assembly of the bed frame is easy with the provided hardware and clear step-by-step assembly instruction.