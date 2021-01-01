Blanco Panera Single-Handle Pull-Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Stainless

Advertisement
Blanco PANERA will surely command attention from any angle. The sharp, modern lines combine with surprisingly comfortable ergonomics, beautifully rounded shapes and a unique cylindrical spout. Ideal for a hard working kitchen, the Blanco PANERA features a 100% stainless steel body. The unique pull-out sprayer showcases a hidden, integrated dual spray button with flush, clean lines. PANERA faucet handle is designed to move forward - not backward - offering the ability to control space constraints with enduring style. PANERA innovative stainless steel finish is crafted to withstand the appearance of scratches and fingerprints ensuring a long-lasting, clean and lustrous aesthetic.