Paneled Wood and Metal Claraville Barn Door with Installation Hardware Kit

The Clarenville double barn door makes use of the traditional farmhouse design’s rustic appeal and updates it for the modern home with the addition of premium-quality hardware for smooth, secure, sustained use. Its subtle textured wood design, with a half-height Z, makes it versatile for both new builds and traditional style spaces and is useful for doorways, closets, room dividers, and more. The Clarenville double barn doors come with a hardware installation kit and come with your choice of U-shaped or Victorian roller hardware. Finish: White