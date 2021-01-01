From thinkstar
Panda Mini WiFi (b/g/n) 150Mbps Wireless-N 2.4GHz USB Adapter - Windows 7, Mac OS X and Fedora Linux Compatible
Compatible with 802.11b/g network Wi-Fi Certification: 802.11 b/g/n, WPA, WPA2, WMM, WMM-PS, WHQL, Cisco CCX Multi-OS support: Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Win7 32-bit/64-bit, Mac OS X 10.3,/10.4/10.5/10.6/10.7, Mint13, Ubuntu 12.04 TLS and Fedora 17 Security: WEP 64/128bit, WPA, WPA2, 802.1x and 802.11i, Cisco CCS V1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 compliant Has one-Year limited warranty