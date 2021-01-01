From giant panda fan art skizzenmonster
Giant Panda Fan Art SkizzenMonster Panda Floss Like a Boss American Flag Bear Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
A distressed USA Flag featuring the floss dance of a patriotic kawaii art panda bear. Get this novelty and express your proud US patriotism with this triumph dance trend. Perfect gift idea for American panda-lovers and passionate floss dancers to wear on 4th of July Independence Day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only