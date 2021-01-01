DENYO Pancakes Standard Waffle Maker

This is a 72 Holes Pancakes Maker Nonstick 110V 2000W Electric Mini Dutch Pancakes Maker Baker Machine Iron Mini Round Waffle Maker Commerial Stainless Steel Mini Pancakes Maker(72 Holes Double Head)Features:Advanced quality: The heating and control areas are separated to eliminate scalding risks. Four-foot pads remain machine steady.Safe: Stainless steel machine body and wire jacket, easy cleaning and stands up for longer working period; neat, beautiful without the disorder. The safety level is also improved. Thick handle with assuring heat dissipation.Durable: The exterior of the pancake baker is made of stainless steel, which is more durable and not easy to deform. Thick stainless steel material, simple and elegant appearance.Time & temp control: Precise timer and temperature adjusting knobs with the clear scale of 0~5 minutes and 50~300℃. LED light indicates the heating status.Efficient: Power up to 2000W, fast heating speed. Cook four at a time and enjoy freshly baked waffles.Easy to clean: The baking tray adopts thickened anti-stick coating, which makes it non-stick and easy to clean. Heating pans to form up delicious pancakes (72 pieces at a time). Non-stick Polytetrafluoroethylene coating allows better shaping and keeps your place clean and neat without spending a lot of time cleaning up.Wide application: Round-shaped pancakes, soft inside and crispy outside with special flavor, endless aftertaste, and alluring smell. Chocolate, candies, and other decorations can be added freely to add flavor to warm pancakes. A great choice for bakeries, restaurants, kiosks, canteens, etc.Product Type: Standard Waffle MakerWaffle Shape: SquarePrimary Material: Stainless SteelWattage: 2000Product Features: Timer;Automatic Shutoff;Indicator Light;Double Waffle MakerNon-Stick: YesBrowning Control Dial: NoNumber of Browning Settings: Drip Tray Included: NoRemovable grids/plates: Product Care: Hand Wash OnlyProduct Care Instructions: Waffle Size: Voltage: 110Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: BPA Free: NoSpefications:CSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: N/ACarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7.08Overall Width - Side to Side: 28.34Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16.53Overall Product Weight: 43.76Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 60 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: