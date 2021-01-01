Pancake Batter Dispenser with Measuring Label- Perfect for Baking Cupcakes, Waffles, Cakes, and Muffins- No Drip Dispenser by Chef Buddy

Make baking fun for any age. Effortlessly create perfect looking pancakes, waffles, muffins, or cupcakes with the help of this Batter Dispenser by Chef Buddy. The wide mouth opening, and no drip nozzle makes portion control easy and mess free. IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Chef Buddy is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process PORTION CONTROLLED- Equipped with an easy to control spring-loaded handle that opens and closes the dispenser nozzle, you and your family will always be able to make perfectly portioned and consistent breakfast food and desserts. WIDE MOUTH OPENING- The wide mouth opening makes the batter dispenser easy to fill. Now pouring in your cake, brownie, and waffle batter will be a breeze. LESS MESS- The drip free opening and closing nozzle on our batter dispenser reduces messes by keeping your pancake, cupcake, or muffin batter from dripping onto your counters. Clean up will be a snap with this handy baking tool. PRODUCT DETAILS- 6.75” (L) x 4.25” (W) x 7.5” (H). Material: Plastic. Capacity: 4 Cups or 900mL. Equipped with: spring loaded trigger, open and close dispenser nozzle, and snap on lid. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED- Chef Buddy is committed to providing consumers with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products. NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Chef Buddy and ONLY the Pancake Batter Dispenser by Chef Buddy are GUARANTEED to be genuine