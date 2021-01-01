From noble house
Noble House Panama Teak Brown 8-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set with Dark Grey Cushions
Advertisement
Every backyard space deserves to look the best it can be and our refreshing chat set is here to help. With generous seating space for all to enjoy, this 8-seater set features sleek A-shaped frames and a gorgeous slat motif that is sure to impress. Made with top quality acacia wood and water-resistant cushions, this charming set is made to live in your backyard so that you and your family can take in the fresh outdoor summer atmosphere in utmost comfort.