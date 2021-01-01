Panama Mini LED Table Lamp by Nemo - Color: Black (PNM LXX 12)

The Panama Mini LED Table Lamp is best suited as a direct/indirect lighting application. The structure of the lamp is made of aluminum with a painted finish and a polycarbonate diffuser to ensure a glare-free wash of light. This innovative and bold decorative led lamp, is the perfect â€œdifferentâ€ for your space. Nemo, founded in Milan in 1993, is a global leader in modern lighting. Their designs are streamlined, luxurious and inspired by tradition. Known for their cutting-edge innovation, NEMO creates products in an expansive range of textures and forms, from hand blown glass wall sconces to geometric LED pendants. Color: Black.