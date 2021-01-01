From red vanilla
Panache 8 oz. Soup Bowl
Advertisement
Features:Bowl Type: Soup BowlSet Size_Old: 6Set Size: 6Pieces Included: 6 BowlsAdditional Items Included: No Additional ItemsPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaMaterial Details: Color: WhiteShape: CirclePattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: No Rim DetailPedestal Base: NoHandles: NoFinish: GlossyEnameled: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesOven Safe: YesMaximum Temperature: Scratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFreezer Safe: NoFood Safe: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin: MalaysiaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Microwave Safe: YesNon-Toxic: YesBPA Free: YesPFOA Free: Spefications:NSF Certified: NoFIRA Certified: GreenSpec: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoFDA Approved: ISO 9001 Certified: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: NocUL Listed: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Height - Top to Bottom: 1.5Width at Top - Side to Side: 9.5Length at Top - Front to Back: 9.5Individual Bowl Weight: 8Individual Bowl Capacity (Oz): 8Assembly:Warranty: