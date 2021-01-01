D-Link Pan/Tilt Surveillance Camera

Full 360° views in True Full HD quality. (1080p at 30 frames per second)Cinematic camera movements with pan and tilt technology (340° pan & 100° tilt)Night vision up to 5m (16 ft.) lets you keep an eye on things day and nightAuto-track motion whenever it's detected, wherever it goesEdge-based person detection identifies human motion to reduce unnecessary alertsPanoramic view angle selection lets you see wherever you want, however you’d likePhysical privacy mode impressively rotates the camera’s lens to cover it completelyEthernet port for versatility of useTwo-way audio with built-in microphone and speakerLatest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryptionBuilt-in Bluetooth for faster setupWorks with the free my D-Link appWorks with the Google Assistant and AlexaCeiling mountable (hardware included)Supports cloud / microSD (max. 256 GB) / phone and ONVIF Profile S recording