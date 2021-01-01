Pan African Pride Black History Pan African Heartbeat EKG Pulse Black Liberation UNIA Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Graphic shows a pan african heart on a heartbeat ekg pulse. Ideal for afro american people & black liberation member who fighting for black freedom & african heritage.Show your african pride for african ancestors in 1865 and be against aboish slavery. This melanin UNIA Flag Design influences an occasion for Juneteenth parade for Black History June 19th 1865. Nice for supports of equal rights for fighting for cevil rights. Show with the black liberation flag your african roots and be for african freedom. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only