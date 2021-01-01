From ashland
14 oz Pamplemousses Tin Candle Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the 14oz. Pamplemousses Tin Candle Ashland® at Michaels. This Pamplemousses Tin Candle by Ashland will fill your home with a sweet scent. This Pamplemousses Tin Candle by Ashland will fill your home with a sweet scent. Use it in your entryway or living room to welcome guests this summer. Details: Silver with white wax 14 oz. (397 g) Pomelo scented 3 wick Soy wax blend Iron container | 14 oz Pamplemousses Tin Candle Ashland® | Michaels®