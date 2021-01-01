Weleda Pampering Wild Rose Body Lotion, 6.8 Fluid Ounces, Plant Rich Moisturizer with Wild Rose Oil, Jojoba Oil and Shea Butter

Contains 1- 6.8 Fluid Ounce Bottle of Weleda Pampering Wild Rose Body Lotion A non-greasy, hydrating lotion infused with silky wild rose and jojoba and oils and shea butter Luxurious moisture that offers indulgence every day to help skin feel smooth and soft Our products are free from synthetic compounds or toxic chemicals. Instead, we use flower, fruit and root extracts, minerals and essential oils, each one carefully selected and orchestrated to work with your body’s own systems Nourish your skin with rich plant oils that brighten your spirit and calm your mind. Experience our full range of plant-rich skincare