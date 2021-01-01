MEGACOMFORT Pam Square Toe Insole (Men's 8, 9/Women's 10, 11), Yellow

Advertisement
PAM Square Toe Insole is ergonomically designed by a Doctor, using a patented combination of high-density dual layer 100% memory foam. Clinically proven and field-tested to reduce pain and fatigue while increasing balance and comfort. The PAM Square Toe Insole provides maximum shock absorption and comfort in Square Toe footwear, making them far more effective than the standard anti-fatigue floor mats at reducing muscle strain and improving balance reactions. Color: Yellow. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.