Paloma LED Monopoint 22W by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MO-LED522F-835-BK)

The Paloma LED Monopoint 22W by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece built to supply the immediate area in a soft, immersive light while retaining a sleek and minimal profile build. The fixture is made from a die-cast aluminum material for a definite heft and durability while a clear glass lens aids the integrated LED lamping in creating a warm and comforting light. Fixture is best suited for placement in areas like hallways, living rooms, and kitchen spaces. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black