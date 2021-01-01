Paloma Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Home Office Desk Electric Standing Desk/Electric Height Adjustable/Electric Lift System/Sturdy Legs Color Black Size(inch) Product Size 59"L x 23.6"W x 24.6-49.2"H First package size 32"L x 13"W x 12"H Second package size 62"L x 26"W x 3"H Weight(Ibs) Gross Weight 109 Net Weight 107 Material Type Desktop MDF Desk frame Solid metal frame Function Capacity 250LBS Headphone Hook Yes Leg pad Yes Wiring hole Yes Country of Origin China Assembly Assemble is required Using Area Home, office and all the places you need Warranty 1 year Electric Height Adjustable: Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk has 3 preset buttons to customize your desired heights from 24.6" to 49.2"(tabletop included) and memory it with a couple of pressing.It is a convenient desk for your home or office. You can adjust the desktop to a suitable height as you like. Electric Lift System: Powerful smooth dual motor lift system with very sturdy steel. Contained an industrial-grade steel frame that able to support up to 220 lbs for supporting your office products inside your computer workstation. Health Office: The standing desk can meet your different demands, you can raise the desktop to a suitable height to help you relax your back and spine. The electric height adjustable desk is specially designed for your office health.Due its modern design, it can be used in many occassions, you can place it in your study room to enjoy working in home and it can also be used in office, it can help you work more comfortable. High quality: The desk adopt strong metal and High quality MDF Board to construct the frame that ensure the desk has an excellent bearing capacity and a longer service time.Besides,this electric lifting table is equipped with a desktop hook and a Cable Management?you can hook your bag, headphones, and jacket very easily. At the same time, they are pretty matched with our standing desk balance board, feel free to hook it on. Simple Assembly:To make the assembly of this adjustable standing desk frame as effortless as possible, we have included quite detailed instruction, numbered parts and all necessary tools in the package. A complete set of screws perfectly fit in pre-punched holes on this standing desk frame, so you can easily install it.Features:Using area: Home, office and all the places you need. Height adjustable electric standing desk has 3 preset buttons to customize your desired heights (tabletop included) and memory it with a couple of pressing. It is a convenient desk for your home or office. You can adjust the desktop to a suitable height as you like. Electric lift system: Powerful smooth dual motor lift system with very sturdy steel. Contained an industrial-grade steel frame that able to support up to 220 lbs for supporting your office products inside your computer workstation. Health office: The standing desk can meet your different demands, you can raise the desktop to a suitable height to help you relax your back and spine. The electric height adjustable desk is specially designed for your office health. Due to its modern design, it can be used on many occasions, you can place it in your study room to enjoy working at home and it can also be used in the office, it can help you work more comfortably. High quality: The desk adopts strong metal and high-quality MDF Board to construct the framework that ensures the desk has an excellent bearing capacity and a longer service time. Besides, this electric lifting table is equipped with a desktop hook and cable management, you can hook your bag, headphones, and jacket very easily. At the same time, they are pretty matched with our standing desk balance board, feel free to hook it on.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: YesHeight Adjustment Mechanism: N/AShape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: Manufactured Wood;AluminumBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Particle Board/ChipboardBase Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: