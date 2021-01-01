Boraam Palmetto 29" Swivel Bar Stool, Fruitwood

The Palmetto Swivel Stool is the next evolution of comfortable pub seating. Not only is this traditional swivel stool crafted with a built-in backrest, footrest, and high-density foam cushioning, but it also comes with support and durability features to last you a long time. Flared legs, a double-seat apron, stability stretchers, and a steel ball-bearing swivel mechanism all promise longevity. Not to mention, the Palmetto is also performance tested by leading worldwide testing facilities. The solid hardwood frame and bonded leather upholstery are available in your choice of select color combinations, so you can pick the right match for your home bar, kitchen, or game room. Available in counter or bar heights.