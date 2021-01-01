From eglo
EGLO Palmera 1 5.11-in W 1-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce ENERGY STAR | 95141A
Advertisement
The Eglo, Palmera 1 single LED wall sconce has a cylindrical opal glass that acts to disperse the light that is emitted from the 485 lumens from the LED bulb. This stylish modern chrome and opal glass lighting fixture makes the perfect choice for your bath or vanity with its damp location and energy star rating. EGLO Palmera 1 5.11-in W 1-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce ENERGY STAR | 95141A