From oriental weavers
ORIENTAL WEAVERS Palmer Blue/Orange 2 ft. x 8 ft. Distressed Medallion Runner Rug
Advertisement
Palmer Distressed Medallion Blue/Orange 2 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug distressed traditional and a globally inspired pattern make up this area rug. Machine-woven of space-dyed polypropylene, that blends luxurious comfort with a super soft hand. The soft muted jewel tones give fresh life to a traditional classic. Imported from Egypt. To extend the life of your area rug, use of a rug pad is recommended.