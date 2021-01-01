Palma Chandelier by TOB by Thomas OBrien - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (TC1134BBS)

The Palma Chandelier by TOB by Thomas OBrien is a bold and beautiful addition to spaces that draws on the clean, classic look of torch-style lights of the past. With a refined look, a simply structured stem and set of arms create the foundation that a series of crisp, tapered, etched glass shades are supported by. Each of these lovely shades is attached with floating ball caps that match the finish of the body, lending this chandelier a handsome, tailored touch. TOB by Thomas OBrien is the latest lighting collection from OBrien, a collaboration with Generation Lighting brand. The lighting designs benefit from OBriens knack for blending styles that range from antique to industrial to modern. Lending to an overall aesthetic that is warm yet modern. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Brass. Finish: Burnished Brass