Merola Tile Palm Starburst Hex Mustard 6 in. x 7 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (2.97 sq. ft./Case), Yellow

Our Palm Starburst Hex Mustard 6 in. x 7 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile offers geometric simplicity reminiscent of mid-century modern design. This hexagon shaped tile creates captivating visual effects through linear starburst patterns that extend across the surface. The tile can be laid out in various different patterns to create a one-of-a-kind installation. Bright white lines are set amongst a soft mustard yellow backdrop that has subtle variations that are meant to replicate genuine hydraulic tiles. This display of geometric pattern is visually appealing and can redefine spaces through a graphic aesthetic. To add further contrast and dimension to the design, this matte floor and wall tile features slight surface undulation and subtle edge irregularities, offering an organic handcrafted appearance. Its ADA-compliant, impervious, frost-resistant and durable features make this an ideal choice for both commercial and residential indoor and outdoor installations. Tiles in our Palm Collection are double-fired, which ensures each tile is precisely calibrated to allow for installation consistency and the use of tighter grout joints. The second firing of the tile creates a stunning rich glazing effect. These tiles are also mono-color, meaning the colors remain consistent between production runs. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.